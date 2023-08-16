SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It’s that time again! The pumpkin lineup is back at Dunkin’.

On the menu, you will find the beloved Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Swirl, dubbed “Dunkin’s most sought-after flavor.”

All three drinks are available iced or hot and feature the taste of “sweet pumpkin” along with other popular coffee flavors, WSPA reports.

“It’s been 258 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’,” said the coffee chain in a statement, adding that its Pumpkin K-Cup Pods are also returning.

Additionally, the Pumpkin Bakery line-up includes Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, both of which are glazed, and the Pumpkin Muffin, which is topped with streusel and white icing.

Pumpkin Family (Credit: Dunkin)

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

Along with the pumpkin lineup in restaurants, Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return and be available online and in stores in September while supplies last.