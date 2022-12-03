(KTLA) — Every football fan has been there. You’re cheering on your favorite team when another fan starts attracting more attention than the action on the field.

Maybe they’re too drunk, heckling players or officials, or challenging another fan to a fight (or all three).

Looking to avoid that kind of behavior? NJ.Bet has your back.

The website polled 1,150 NFL fans last month and ranked each fanbase based on rudeness — where does your team rank?

In what probably comes as no surprise to many, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the rudest fanbase. After all, these are the same supporters who pelted Santa Claus with snowballs and threw D cell batteries at their own players, as confirmed by a coach who won a Super Bowl with the team.

But the biggest gripe with the Eagles faithful? Starting too many fights. Same with the second-place Las Vegas Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys apparently “heckle too much.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, were the nicest.

The Los Angeles teams fared fairly well in this regard, though one member of the Rams organization was called out for being thin-skinned.

Coach Sean McVay came in seventh on the list of coaches most easily offended.

The coach with the thinnest skin? The New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick, the study found, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB (and former longtime Patriot) Tom Brady was the most easily offended player.

To add to New England’s woes, the Patriots fans’ propensity for mocking the opposing team and fans landed them the fourth-rudest supporters spot.

If rudeness rubs you the wrong way, you might want to steer clear of Gillette Stadium entirely.