(KTLA) – The Crunchwrap at Taco Bell will soon have a fully vegan counterpart.

The Orange County-based fast food company announced Wednesday that the Vegan Crunchwrap will be the chain’s first fully vegan entrée item on the menu, but will only be at select locations.

The Vegan Crunchwrap features seasoned vegan beef, which is “proprietary, boldly seasoned plant-based protein that has been in the works for years” and is topped with two vegan sauces: blanco and nacho cheese.

Craveable and convenient, the Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce. (Taco Bell)

Like the traditional Crunchwrap, its vegan counterpart will also have shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a tostada shell.

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

The new menu item will only be available at select Taco Bell locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando beginning on June 8 for a limited time or while supplies last.

The price of the Crunchwrap will vary at each location, a news release said.

Later this year, Taco Bell will be resurrecting a discontinued item of its fans’ choosing. The Beefy Crunch Burrito, previously a fixture of the Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2018, will be available for a limited time starting in early August.

Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.