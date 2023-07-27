TAMPA, Fla. — A little-known island community, tucked away along Florida’s Nature Coast, was named the most affordable beach vacation destination in the U.S.

A study from Upgraded Points found that Cedar Key, Florida, has the cheapest hotels and rental homes along the Gulf of Mexico, WFLA reports. Visitors can expect to pay an average of $191 for a night’s stay at a hotel, according to the study, while a night in a vacation rental averages $189.

Cedar Key, described by Visit Florida as a “quaint, old-fashioned, Old Florida vacation spot,” is located about 60 miles west of Gainesville and about 130 miles north of Tampa.

It’s both an old-fashioned fishing village and a tourist spot with acclaimed restaurants featuring local seafood, like clams.

While towering hotels and condominiums loom over many Florida beaches, visitors to Cedar Key will find decades-old homes standing on wooden stilts over the marsh. The town’s main drag, known as Dock Street, nearly feels like a different world when compared to the state’s more popular, bustling beachside tourist spots.

The Upgraded Points study found the average price of a weekly stay in Cedar Key is $1,330, while week at Florida’s priciest beach, Key West, averages $4,547.

The study named Montauk, New York, as the most expensive beach town in the country, with a week-long stay setting tourists back $6,454 on average.

Here’s the full list of the least expensive beach destinations:

Cedar Key, Florida Ocean Springs, Mississippi Ocean Shores, Washington Port Aransas, Texas Galveston, Texas Ocean City, Maryland Pawleys Island, South Carolina San Juan Island, Washington Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Bar Harbor, Maine

Here’s the full list of the most expensive U.S. beach towns:

Montauk, New York Southampton, New York East Hampton, New York Malibu, California Folly Beach, South Carolina Kiawah Island, South Carolina Lahaina, Hawaii Laguna Beach, California Key West, Florida Solana Beach, California