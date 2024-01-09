(The Hill) – A Montana man who is accused of killing large numbers of birds, including bald eagles, for profit Monday, now has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to make a court appearance.

Simon Paul, 42, of St. Ignatius, Mont., and Travis John Branson, 48, of Cusick, Wash., are facing charges including 13 counts of unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles and another count of violating the Lacey Act, which tries to counter trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants.

According to federal prosecutors, the killing of an estimated 3,600 birds occurred between January 2015 and around March 2021. Paul lived near the Treasure State’s Flathead Indian Reservation and served as a “shooter” and “stripper” for Branson, per an indictment.

In a press release on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said Branson appeared for arraignment Monday. He pleaded not guilty to “an indictment charging him with conspiracy, unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles and Lacey Act violations.”

“U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided,” the release stated. “Branson appeared on a summons and was released pending further proceedings. Co-defendant, Simon Paul, failed to appear on a summons, and the court ordered that a warrant be issued for his arrest.”

Branson is alleged to have gone to the Indian Reservation, where he would meet Paul and assist him in killing, transporting and shipping eagles. Prosecutors noted text messages in which Branson told buyers he was “on a killing spree.”