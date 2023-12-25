KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide recall of a certain brand of beer battered pollock fillets and beer battered cod fillets.

The FDA said Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products because it contains soy which is not declared on the product label.

The recall is for one lot of 365 Whole Foods Market “Beer Battered Pollock Fillets” (32oz) bags with a best buy date of 3/7/2025 and two logs of 365 Whole Foods Market “Beer Battered Cod Fillet” (12oz) cartons with a best buy date of 2/22/2025.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the affected products was available for purchase at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide between Sept. 8 through Dec. 22.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected product has been removed from store shelves.

People who have purchased the product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt for a full refund.