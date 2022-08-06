LOCKPORT, Ill. (WGN) — Motorists keep crashing into a couple’s house in Lockport, Illinois — and they say nobody wants to help them.

“We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said of a recent incident.

Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into Howard’s home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.

The reason, she said, is because motorists keep mistaking their driveway for a nearby avenue.

To protect themselves, Howard and her husband have been forklifting heavy concrete barriers onto the driveway.

“There were two already this week,” said Howard, “but they didn’t go through our garage because we did put up the concrete barriers.”

The Howards claim they’ve complained for years — pleading with the City of Lockport, Will County and the Illinois Department of Transportation. They said they’ve been asking for guard rails or more reflective signs to prevent future crashes, but so far their requests have gone unanswered.

A spokesperson for the city said the Howards live in an unincorporated area of Lockport, putting it outside of their jurisdiction. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), meanwhile, said the couple can file a formal complaint. But the Howards claim IDOT promised them a year ago that the agency would look into the matter.

In the meantime, Howard is concerned their insurance company will become fed up.

“When is our insurance going to drop us?” she asked. “And how are we going to have homeowners insurance?”