WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Wichita man, charging him with sex trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that, according to court documents, 30-year-old Markeece Anderson allegedly coerced a woman to engage in commercial sexual acts.

Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

The Wichita Police Department is handling the investigation, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart will prosecute the case.