Nationwide parade tour makes stop in Kansas City hoping to promote unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nationwide parade tour made a stop at the World War II Museum Thursday.

The Patriots, God and Country tour is traveling over 5,000 miles and to 28 cities.

Creator of the truck tour, Dave Graybill said they are hoping to promote unity.

“Doing this, you pretty much can capture 94 to 95 percent of the country. While we might differ a little, all of us can relate we are all in the most blessed and greatest country on earth. We have to fix some things first,” Graybill said.

The idea came to former firefighter Dave Graybill 66 days ago.

In a matter of weeks, getting the firetrucks and escort vehicles, volunteers and donations for the tour.

The tour is lead by seven custom wrapped firetrucks with different patriotic themes including of the military, the American flag and tributes to first responders.

“I don’t talk about who to vote for, I don’t talk about where to go to church, I just talk about the love for my country,” Graybill said. “I just love people and want to inspire and I think it is the greatest country in the world, and anything you think you can do, you can do it.”

The tour started in Arizona, the next stop is Nebraska. The end of the 5,000 mile tour will be in November.