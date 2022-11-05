KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nationwide tour aimed at helping our veterans made its way through Kansas City Saturday.

The group is seeking to help build the connection between those who served and the places they call home. They’re doing this work by packing kits that will soon be handed out across the metro to our service men and women.

The “Thanks To Veterans Tour” is traveling from coast-to-coast and today they made their stop in Kansas City with the goal of bridging the gap between veterans and the communities they live in.



“Service doesn’t have to be in a uniform, everyone here can continue to serve reach out to a veteran in a hospital, in a home, someone in the street and just say thank you,” said Major Ronald Green, who is part of the tour.



Those packing kits were used to make sure those that served their country feel heard and seen.



“Having those veterans and the community members out here together, doing something together creates a conversations and creates understanding on both parts,” said executive director of Team Fidelis, Dan Brazzell



The group travels all across the united states and brought hundreds of kits packed with blankets, socks, caps and much more. It will be handed out to veterans by veterans.



The most vulnerable will be first, including those that served and are in the hospital or find themselves homeless.



“It’s a way to bring camaraderie back to remind us that we live in these communities, we still serve these communities,” said Green.



They say it’s a way to pay it forward with Veterans Day approaching. Along this tour, they have partnered with local organizations to get the desired results.



“Connecting veterans in the community with the community itself,” said Green.



Their next stop San Diego.