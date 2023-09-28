FAIRWAY, Kan. — The future of a Kansas historical site could involve Native American tribes. At least, that’s what the city of Fairway believes.

This week the city invited more than 50 tribes to the Shawnee Indian Mission at 53rd and Mission Road to discuss how to “reinterpret” the land. It comes after some friction between the city and the Shawnee Tribe out of Miami, Oklahoma earlier this year.

The Shawnee Indian Mission is more than 160 years old. From 1839 to 1862 it served as a training school for kids from several Native American tribes, including the Shawnee Tribe.

As of 2023, the Kansas Historical Society owns the land while the city of Fairway maintains it, but earlier this year two bills introduced in the Kansas Legislature would have seen ownership switch to the Shawnee Tribe. However, neither bill got picked up for a hearing, which brings us to this week when the city of Fairway invited dozens of tribes to the historical site to discuss its future.

“It was purely an informational meeting where we were describing the history of the mission, how it came to be,” said City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier.

He said the city is planning to “reinterpret” two of the sites buildings which would see both restored to their former glory.

FOX 4 asked him if the only reason for this meeting with the tribes now, after seven years of maintaining it, had anything to do with those two bills in the Kansas Legislature this year.

“I guess I can’t say in form or way it’s not tied to that, but I’m pretty confident that even without that legislative effort we would still be moving forward with the reinterpretation of the buildings,” Nogelmeier added.

FOX 4 reached out to the Shawnee Tribe via email and phone call for comment, but they politely declined at this time.

Nogelmeier said another aspect of reinterpreting the site includes more exhibits directly related to the site, something the tribes would be able to contribute to.

“I think it’s natural that they’re part of determining how to best tell the story,” he said.

A second meeting is in the works for later this year.