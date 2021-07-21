Nature stuns at Powell Gardens annual Festival of Butterflies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors can see butterflies from all across the globe at Powell Gardens this summer.

Their annual Festival of Butterflies kicks off Thursday, July 22 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.

“This is a flight around the world,” said Powell Gardens CEO Tabitha Schmidt. “This is a summer vacation. We’re trying to take you around the world here during Festival of Butterflies.”

The exhibit features 20 brand new butterflies never seen before at Powell Gardens.

The Festival starts at the Martha Jane Phillips Starr Butterfly Conservatory where guests can see moths and free-flying butterflies.

Then, there’s the replica of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, originally found in Michoacán, Mexico.

“There’s a moment there where we mimic the Mexico moment where the monarchs land in Mexico and it’s just millions of Monarch butterflies, so it just gives you a tiny taste of what happens there.”

The route ends at the Native Butterfly Habitat, filled with Missouri’s native butterflies.

FOX4 photojournalist Ken Price contributed to this report.