KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days of headaches for Northland drivers have ended.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 Highway around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews closed the highway to make emergency repairs to bridge joints Monday morning.

“The joint had fallen apart, concrete around the joint had deteriorated and broken loose, so we determined that it was best to close the bridge to traffic and make urgent repairs,” MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Matt Killion said.

Killion said one of the maintenance crews noticed the deterioration and condition of the joint on Friday, so they closed the lane, but over the weekend it spread to the adjacent lane.

“The joint has been repaired, replaced over the years, but it just broke loose bad enough for us to close the bridge and make the repairs,” Killion said.

The bridge is 57 years old.