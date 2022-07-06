OLATHE, Kan. — Northbound Interstate 35 has been shutdown just south of Santa Fe Street Wednesday night after a body was found on the roadway.

Olathe police responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. after someone called 911 after seeing a person laying in the middle of the road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the victim was struck by a vehicle.

Northbound I-35 is temporarily being shutdown south of Santa Fe Street, with no access from 151st Street or Old 56 Highway.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

