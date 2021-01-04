NCAA will hold 2021 March Madness basketball tournament all in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Athletic Association has announced that it will stage the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship in Indiana.

All 67 games of March Madness will take place in the Hoosier state in 2021, with the majority of the games taking place in Indianapolis. The NCAA hopes to maintain a controlled environment to to keep away the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement from the NCAA. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes.”

Fan tickets are still up in the air. According to the statement, it’s still unclear whether outside fans will be allowed to watch the games, which usually draw hundreds of thousands of spectators from across the country each year. A decision on capacity will be announced later.

The tournament does plan at this time to allow a limited number of family members belonging to each team’s student-athletes and coaches to attend.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said.