Near record low temperatures expected this week

What a beautiful start to the week! Normally the first part of August is one of the statistically hottest weeks of the year. We will range between 10-15 degrees below normal this week.

Until August 6, our average high remains at 89 degrees. It will go down to 88 degrees after that. While that’s not much of a difference and it still can get pretty hot, it signifies our trend down toward cooler weather and our coldest average high of 38 degrees in Dec/Jan.

While we didn’t reach a record this morning as we dropped to 58 at KCI, it’s conceivable we’ll get pretty close early Tuesday and Wednesday morning to tying or breaking these records.

Temps will reach the lower 50s before daybreak with a few upper 40s not out of the question in valley areas and in far northern MO. Enjoy the cooler weather before it heats back up by the end of the week!