ST. LOUIS – The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 1973 decision provided a constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century.

The ruling could lead to abortion bans for roughly half of U.S. states. Missouri became the first state to impose such a ban Friday, as Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions less than an hour after the ruling.

In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. Such protections could allow Missourians to travel out-of-state to get an abortion.

Sixteen states protect abortion access under state law, either by guaranteeing the right to get an abortion up to a certain point or any stage in pregnancy. These are the five closest to Missouri.

State Distance Drive time Fly time Illinois From St. Louis: Less than 10 miles

From Kansas City: 250 miles STL: Less than 10 minutes

KC: 3 hours, 40 minutes Fly to Chicago (nonstop)

STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes

KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes Colorado From St. Louis: 680 miles

From Kansas City: 430 miles STL: 9 hrs, 40 minutes

KC: 6 hrs, 9 minutes Fly to Denver (nonstop)

STL: 2 hrs, 20 minutes

KC: 1 hr, 50 minutes Delaware From St. Louis: 900 miles

From Kansas City: 1,140 miles STL: 13 hrs, 40 minutes

KC: 17 hrs, 10 minutes N/A New Jersey From St. Louis: 940 miles

From Kansas City: 1,1170 miles STL: 14 hrs, 10 minutes

KC: 17 hrs, 31 minutes Fly to New York (nonstop)

STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes

KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes New York From St. Louis: 950 miles

From Kansas City: 1200 miles STL: 14 hrs, 30 minutes

KC: 18 hrs, 10 minutes Fly to New York (nonstop)

STL: 2 hrs, 25 minutes

KC: 2 hrs, 55 minutes

Washington D.C. also offers abortion protections and is closer than all states listed but Illinois and Colorado. In Delaware, flights are mainly restricted from Baltimore, Philadelphia or Arlington, Va.

Abortion has not yet been banned in several other states near Missouri, though state law might not clearly offer abortion protections. These are the five closest to Missouri.

State Distance Drive time Fly time Kansas From Kansas City: Less than 10 miles

From St. Louis: 250 miles KC: Less than 10 minutes

STL: 3 hours, 40 minutes Fly to Wichita (nonstop)

KC: 50 minutes

STL: 1 hr, 20 minutes Iowa From Kansas City: 115 miles

From St. Louis: 180 miles KC: 1 hr, 40 minutes

STL: 2 hours, 50 minutes Fly to Des Moines (nonstop)

KC: 50 minutes

STL: 1 hr, 5 minutes Nebraska From Kansas City: 100 miles

From St. Louis: 350 miles KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes

STL: 5 hrs, 10 minutes Fly to Omaha (nonstop)

KC: 50 minutes

STL: 1 hr, 10 minutes Minnesota From Kansas City: 350 miles

From St. Louis: 440 miles KC: 4 hrs, 50 minutes

STL: 7 hrs Fly to Minneapolis (nonstop)

KC: 1 hr, 30 minutes

STL: 1 hr, 30 minutes New Mexico From Kansas City: 560 miles

From St. Louis: 810 miles KC: 9 hrs

STL: 12 hrs, 30 minutes Fly to Albuquerque (nonstop)

KC:1 hr, 30 minutes

STL: 2 hrs

Planned Parenthood is also helping people track abortion services near them. For more information, click here.