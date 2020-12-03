Nearly 10,000 people temporarily lose power in, around Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families on the Missouri side of the metro experienced brief but widespread power outages as students were supposed to be logging on for virtual learning.

Evergy’s power outage map reported 9,843 outages at 7:42 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Outages began as early as 7:21 a.m.

The causes of the outages are currently unknown. Evergy expected many of the outages to be restored by 8:45 a.m., and most were reportedly restored by 8 a.m.

The majority of the outages are happening around the intersection of 50 Highway and 7 Highway, south of Lake Lotawana.

“As we are turning the heat up and getting the coffee brewing, the power went out,” Sarah Podshwit, a Lee’s Summit resident, told FOX4 on air.

She said she was concerned because her kids are learning online. However, her power was restored just in time.

FOX4 is working to figure out the cause of the outages and find out more information. This story will be updated.

