KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Thousands of Evergy customers in the Kansas City area are still without electricity Monday after severe storms knocked out power across the metro Friday.

According to Evergy’s website, 11,651 customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Monday morning. More than 3,000 Evergy employees, contractors and workers from other states have been working over the weekend to help restore power to customers throughout the metro.

By approximately 9 p.m. Sunday night, Every had restored power to roughly 93% of impacted customers.

Additional storms Sunday night didn’t cause any extra damage, but Evergy officials say it did delayed some restoration efforts. Several of the remaining outages will require tree removal before power can be restored.

Evergy expects outages in Lawrence and Topeka to be restored by midday Monday. According to a press release from Evergy, crews will continue restoring outages in the Kansas City metro Monday and into Tuesday.