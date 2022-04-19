KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The week of April 12th turned out to be especially deadly in Kansas City.

It started with four homicides within a 24 hour period and ended with police investigating a total of nine homicides.

The investigations include the homicide of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School. One of his classmates is charged with his death.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, there have been 46 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2022. That means nearly 20% of the city’s homicides this year happened in a single week.

While that statistic may be shocking, KCPD said the homicide rate is much more than a number.

“It means 46 families will be forever impacted by the experience and this devastating loss,” Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin, Kansas City Police Dept., said. ” This is unacceptable.”

Mabin updated Kansas City’s Police Board on the city’s homicides during a meeting Tuesday.

He credited the department’s detectives and officers for working through staffing shortages to clear 23 homicides so far this year, but said there is a lot more to do, and the department can’t do it alone.

“We need the community’s help. Each of us has a duty to be part of the solution to violence in Kansas City. We need witnesses to come forward and tell us what they know and what they saw with regard to these homicides,” Mabin said.

There are rewards of up to $25,000 for information in homicide cases. The department encouraged people to share what they know through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to collect a reward and also help make the community safer.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.