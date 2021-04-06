Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Douglas County ahead of Wednesday’s clinic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The group in charge of vaccinating people in Douglas County said it still had 1,900 appointments to fill for Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Appointment notifications were already sent to everyone who submitted a vaccine interest form through Douglas County Unified Command.

Now the county is opening the clinic up to anyone living in Douglas County who is age 16 or older. Just make an appointment online and enter the code 284987. Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and are first-come, first served. Staff will be giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to state data, Douglas County has the highest vaccination rate in Kansas. The health department said the number of people in Phases 1-4 who still need a vaccine has dropped to a few hundred.

“We’re seeing a lower acceptance rate lately, likely as people are able to get vaccines from

pharmacies and other providers, which is good news,” Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan said.

Thousands of people have been vaccinated daily at Douglas County fairgrounds.

Those who filed out the Douglas County Vaccine Interest Form will be notified first about upcoming vaccine appointments. If you filled out the form, but received the vaccine somewhere else, you can also remove your name from the list.

