Nearly 30 Kansas lawmakers call for investigation of former KCK police detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nearly 30 state lawmakers have turned their attention toward allegations against a former police detective.

Now, they’re calling for a KBI investigation of Roger Golubski.

This is another result of the wrongful conviction of Lamont McIntyre, who was set free in 2017 after spending 23 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. That case has prompted others in Wyandotte County to come forward claiming that former detective Roger Golubski extorted sexual favors from women, and coerced some into providing false information to clear cases and convict innocent individuals of serious crimes.

In February, McIntyre received $1.5-million as part of a settlement of his wrongful conviction lawsuit. But a group of lawmakers and community organizations say Golubski has never been held accountable for his alleged malicious actions.

“There’s been a long fight for justice when it comes to issues surrounding Roger Golubski,” said Rep. Cindy Holscher, a Democrat representing Overland Park, Kan. “Several years ago I brought forward a bill that was in regard to some issues surrounding the whole case with Lamont McIntyre. We’ve had several issues since then that have not been addressed. Part of it is for accountability for women who said they’ve been sexually violated by him.”

The KBI is not required to act on the lawmakers’ request. This is simply a plea for justice to be served.

Golubski was allowed to retire from the KCKPD after allegations against him surfaced years ago.

The alleged misconduct also may have helped push police Chief Terry Ziegler to retire.

Ziegler had been a partner with Golubski early in his career.

Since the death of George Floyd, Kansas City Kansas police say they are working harder to improve relations with minorities and establish stronger community connections.