LAWRENCE, Kan. — A trash truck that crashed into a notorious Kansas City bridge will cost nearly $500,000 to replace.

In May, a driver behind the wheel of the Lawrence trash truck ignored warning signs and hit the 12-foot Independence Avenue bridge. The bridge is lower than many others in the area and trucks hit it regularly.

The impact lifted the truck off one of its rear wheels and caused enough damage to total the truck.

Police said the truck was on its way to be repaired in Kansas City, Missouri, at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, Lawrence City Commissioners approved spending more than $440,850 on a new front load refuse truck to replace the damaged one.

The city said it needed another truck to make sure trash collection wouldn’t be impacted. It also believed it needed to buy a replacement quickly because of a shortage of trash trucks that are available.

The money for the new truck will eventually come out of the Solid Waste Department’s budget.

