Nearly half of Jackson County Election Board employees sick with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly a week after a presidential election that saw record turnout, several employees at the Jackson County Election Board are sick with COVID-19.

Republican Director Tammy Brown says that 8 out of 19 employees have tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Although it’s unclear how the outbreak began, Jackson County offered drive-thru voting for quarantined COVID-19 patients. The staff that manned the drive-thru wore PPE.

Brown says that the outbreak should not slow down the certification process.

