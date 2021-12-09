Nearly one year later, burned Kansas City apartment remains an eyesore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is a reminder for people living and working near the Waldo Heights Apartments, 24-hours a day.

The remnants of the burned apartment building nothing but a shell. Some people say not only is it an eyesore, but also a safety concern.

“It’s just silly, they built this brand-new park, and it overlooks this burned down building. It’s not very fun for the kids to look at I’m sure,” said Connor North, who lives in a home nearby. “We’ve been waiting silently, we figured the apartment complex would do something about it by now, as far as we’ve seen, it’s just been boarded up. The remnants are there.”

A massive fire destroyed this Waldo Heights Apartment building located at 81st Street and Troost Avenue in December of 2020.

The fire forced 30 families out and multiple people were injured as they jumped from their balconies to safety.

For Danielle Cravens, she said the building is a reminder every time she walks by.

“I just kind of think about the people who in it and what they went through and the help they didn’t get,” Cravens said. “It’s messed up. They asked if we wanted to donate, but that was it. That was all.”

Although the fire may have been extinguished last year, some people say little else has changed.

“Awhile back they cut down the trees that were right in front of it, that made it look worse. The trees were covering up some of the burned-up shells,” said Jerry Holcon, owner of S&S Service Center located across the street from the building.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, there has been no case with city Codes or Dangerous Buildings division.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tells FOX4 when they concluded their portion of the on-site investigation, the property was turned back over to owner.

FOX4 attempted to contact the owners of Landmark Realty, the management company based in California; we are still awaiting a response.

Many neighbors tell FOX4, the fact very little has been cleaned up or secured gives cause for concern.

“We have a lot of our clients that come in and say they haven’t touched this since the last time I was here,” said Holcon. “It really looks miserable. Nobody really has any real answers.”

ATF issued a $10,000 reward for information in the case in May.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, via email at atftips@atf.gov or on the ATF’s website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting ATFKC to 63975.