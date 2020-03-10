Nebraska advancing bill to ban sexual conduct between teachers, students

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature has advanced a bill that would ban sexual conduct between teachers and students.

L-B 10-80 passed general file in the unicameral Monday.

The bill would require all kindergarten through grade 12 schools in the state to draft a policy outlining appropriate conduct between employees and students.

Specific policies include a ban on school employees engaging in sexual acts with any current or former students who have recently graduated.

Lawmakers in the unicameral said it is time for a “one size fits all” policy.

“Most of us would think this is common sense in every school district would have solid policies in place, but I believe some don’t,” North Platte State Sen. Mike Grone said. “Even some bigger school districts in which, if you remember the history, even a school administrator was charged with a crime because he purposely looked away.”

The bill passed unanimously and will be voted on again in the select file.