Nebraska woman visiting Parkville in search for her two significant rings she lost

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A day out with her friend took an upsetting turn for one woman visiting Parkville from out of town. She’s in search of her two significant rings and even Parkville police are asking for the public’s help.

“When you leave The University of Nebraska Medical Center you get to ring the bell and the bell means you beat the cancer and made it through the treatments,” Marcela Tomes, who lost her ring, said.

It wasn’t an easy fight for Tomes in 2015.

“I had ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia,” Tomes said. “It’s a very fast growing cancer.”

From emergency surgery one day to chemotherapy for the next eight months, Tomes’ life changed instantly.

“It was a mass the size of a football,” Tomes said.

When she beat the cancer her husband, Tom, gave her a ring in honor of her fight.



She recently lost it shopping in Downtown Parkville while visiting from Nebraska.

Tomes said she took off her ring to sanitize her hands and forgot it was in her lap.

She said the ring must’ve fallen out of the passenger side of her friend’s car and it wasn’t the only ring she misplaced. She lost her wedding ring too.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Tomes said. “I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.”

Luckily nearby shops are helping Tomes with her search. A downtown jewelry store used its surveillance camera to retrace that day.

In the video you can see a lady standing next to the car Tomes was in.

She goes inside a store, puts her bag in the car and walks over to the car Tomes was in.

Parkville police said this woman isn’t in trouble, but they would like to talk to her or have someone let them know who she is.

Meanwhile Tomes hopes whoever has answers will speak up soon.