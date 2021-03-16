Necklace stolen from 80-year-old grandmother with dementia, family says

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is looking for a necklace they believe was taken from their 80-year-old grandmother who has dementia.

But others suggest that it may have been lost, and the main witness can’t tell anyone what happened.

“She’s a firecracker,” Diana Wilson said of her mom, Anita Higginbotham.

While Higginbotham now battles dementia, Wilson said she hasn’t lost her wit.

“She’ll deadpan say something and everybody will be like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you hear what Anita said? That’s hilarious,’” Wilson said.

Wilson said Higginbotham will also never lose her devotion to her late-husband, David. She keeps him with her with the necklace he bought her on a trip to Mexico.

“She wears it all the time, and she can’t take it off. It doesn’t ever come off,” Wilson said.

But a week ago, when Wilson visited her mom at Memory Care at Homestead of Overland Park, she noticed it was missing.

Wilson said when they started asking questions, the story got strange.

“I found a replacement necklace on her nightstand that was kind of torn up,” Wilson said. “It was actually multiple necklaces, pieces of necklaces that were there, and it was not her necklace, does not belong to her in any way, shape or form.”

Wilson believes someone placed it there.

Later, she said her mom called saying the actual necklace was found.

“I went back up there yesterday, Monday, and it was not her necklace,” Wilson said.

“Some may see this story and think this woman has dementia. Is it possible she just misplaced the necklace?” FOX4 asked Wilson.

“I’ve had people actually ask me that question,” Wilson said. “And no, because she cannot get it off of her neck on her own. Someone would have to remove it from her neck.”

Wilson’s husband, Mark, also believes a crime was committed here. He spent 31 years with the Overland Park Police Department, the same agency now investigating.

“Somebody is taking advantage of someone who can’t really defend herself,” Mark Wilson said.

The necklace is valued at upwards of $500, but you can’t put a price on what it means to this family.

Homestead of Overland Park sent FOX4 this statement:

“Our team takes all resident and family concerns seriously. In this instance, our team immediately conducted an internal investigation, and authorities were contacted. It is our hope the missing property will be discovered in the coming days as residents in our care – like the rest of us – can misplace items from time to time.

It is important to note that this is an isolated incident; there are no other pending investigations within our community which is currently home to 43 seniors. Additionally, all our staff members pass a thorough background check before joining our team. We remain dedicated to providing a wonderful, caring atmosphere for our assisted living and memory care residents.”

