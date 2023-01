KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you’re participating in Dry January or just curious about the sober bar scene, Kansas City’s Dry Vibes Weekend is offering up the chance to explore a zero-proof lifestyle.

The three day event sponsored by Gem Bar and SipSteady is putting the spotlight on mindful drinking trends with a series of events throughout the city taking place Jan. 13-15.

The event kicks off Friday night at the Fontaine Hotel with a panel discussion featuring Sans Bar KC founder Melissa Saubers, Brella Drops CEO Jimmy Semrick and Kansas City fitness enthusiast Mara Olney.

Throughout the weekend participants will also be given a chance to sample dozens of non-alcoholic beverage brands and mocktails. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.