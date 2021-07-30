Need a new career? The Kansas City Zoo is hiring

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign details the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic at the front entrance of the Kansas City Zoo on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It could turn into a career like no other. The Kansas City Zoo is holding a job fair, hoping to find the right people to join its workforce.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a job fair at the zoo from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Interviews will be conducted on the spot for qualified candidates.

The zoo is hiring for retail, guest services, horticulture, and grounds crews. Immediate placement is available, as are day, evening and weekend shifts. Employees who are hired and complete 60 days of employment will receive a $100 bonus.

Applicants will need to complete a drug test and background check before they are hired.