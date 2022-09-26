WESTON, Mo. — Have room for a ski chair at your home?

Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs. Snow Creek said this is a chance to win a piece of the resort’s history.

The triple chairs are approximately 125 lbs and measure about 70″W x 108″H x 24″D.

All proceeds of the auction will benefit the EpicPromise Foundation.

No specific chair number can be requested, as the chairs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to the highest bidders at pick-up, according to Snow Creek.

The first online auction will take place at noon on Oct. 5 and the second will take place at noon on Oct. 6.

If you do win a chair, you are required to come pick it up as Snow Creek will not ship or hold equipment.

Find more information and view a list of items on the Snow Creek auction site.

