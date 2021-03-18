Need grows across Kansas City as groups scramble to help the homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Bartle Hall warming center closed and people still in need, some Kansas Citians wonder what happens next?

The number of known homeless camps nearly doubled in the last year. Many of them are hidden from view, but as people struggle through the pandemic, they’re becoming apparent.

In Westport, downtown and around the city, the growing housing crisis is impossible to deny.

The CEO of ReStart, Stephanie Boyer, said they do their best to keep track of people in need throughout the city.

“We started the year with about 100 identified camps across the city. We ended the year with 170 camps across the city,” Boyer said.

She said it’s not only individuals facing losing a place to live, but also families who’ve lost their income and shelter.

“A lot unfortunately. We saw in the last three months of the pandemic we had about 150 families call us needing emergency shelter, and we were only able to bring in seven of those families. That’s what we face consistently,” Boyer said.

Nourish KC feeds people facing food insecurity. Executive Director Sue Fenske said their mission is to help people get through this pandemic. The group serves 500 hot meals a day, five days a week.

“This pandemic has shown no favoritism, and people who never thought that they would be in a line at a community kitchen, like Kansas City community kitchen have found themselves there just to make sure that they can get a meal, and many times more importantly their children can get a meal,” Fenske said.

While resources are available, Boyer said help isn’t enough. She believes affordable housing is the answer and hopes the city can help find a solution.

“The need for housing that is affordable for the extremely low-income household. These are the people who are making minimum wage. These are people living on social security disability who are making $800-1,600 a month. You cannot rent an apartment in this city making that kind of money,” Boyer said.

A representative for the city said there are plans at work to help people facing homelessness; however, they could not disclose what they are at this time. Much of the funding is coming from pandemic relief through the recently signed stimulus in Washington D.C.