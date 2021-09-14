Need help paying rent? New center in Kansas City offers assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new effort is underway to help people in Kansas City who are struggling to pay rent.

The Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center will open at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Friday Sept. 17. It will help by expediting funding available through the Federal Emergency Relief Act to those who need it.

“The biggest challenge issue we have in processing applications is incorrect or insufficient information, so this will help us process the applications faster and get the money out faster to those who need it most,” Jennifer Tidwell, interim director of the Housing and Community Development Department, said.

In just a matter of weeks, the Community Development Department has distributed more than $10 million in federal funding to help renters. It said nearly 2,400 households have received an average of $4,250 in assistance.

If you need help, this is what you need to know about the Emergency Rental Assistance Center:

Help is by appointment only on Sept. 17 Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the center is open by appointment only on the following schedule: Mondays and Wednesdays Open 9 a.m. to noon; and 1-4 p.m. Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment Thursdays Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment



Once you have an appointment scheduled, plan to bring the following information with you:

Identification (driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.)

Proof of Residency

Proof of Income (pay stub, W-2 forms, 2020 tax return)

Documentation of Need

If you’d like to apply on your own, but need a little more information about how to do so, there are several upcoming information sessions.

Saturday, Sept. 25 Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

