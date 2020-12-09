‘Needed now more than ever’: Area officers bring Christmas to kids in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Normally officers participating in KCPD’s Shop With a Cop Christmas event would go shopping with children as they picked out their presents, but like so many other things, COVID-19 ruined that tradition in 2020.

But, metro officers didn’t let the stop them from giving kids a merry Christmas.

“It’s needed now more than ever,” said Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith.

Santa’s helpers dressed in police uniforms. Instead of a sleigh, officers delivered presents in squad cars to families in need so their children can enjoy Christmas.

“Our love for the children in the community hasn’t changed whatsoever,” said KC Police Union President Brad Lemon.

KCPD and the Kansas City Police Union have 200 families on their list, many of whom are referred by KCPD community interaction officers and social services specialists.

“The families that I volunteered are ones that I know, that I kind of see were hit the hardest,” said KCPD Social Service Specialist Matt Gilme. “A lot of them were victims of crime.”

Folks like Robert Payton, whose 1-year-old son Tyron was shot and killed in September, when a stranger fired into the family’s car outside of their home near East 33rd and Agnes. There would be no Christmas for Payton’s other kids without KCPD.

“We don’t want to go back to that house, so we’ve been taking all our money trying to find a new place,” said Payton. “Christmas hasn’t been on our mind right now.”

On the other side of the state line, more Santas were dressed in different uniforms.

“We see families at their lowest time, so this gives us a way to put some smiles on their faces at least for one day during the year,” said Kansas City, Kansas Police Captain Brittanie Pruitt.

In years past, KCKPD hosted a big Christmas party for folks in the Wyandotte County community. They changed gears this year, allowing parents to shop for their children while officers paid for the gifts.

“I was chosen to be a part of the program and I was really ecstatic, you know,” said Patrice Baker, who lost her job due to COVID-19.

Thanks to KCKPD, Baker’s shopping cart was full of toys and one of her biggest worries had been taken care of.

“It’s really stressful and hurtful to not be able to give them a great Christmas and make them feel really loved,” Baker said.

That love could not be delivered without support from the community. In KCMO, it was thanks to a large donation from McDonalds.

In KCK, donations from the community help deliver their Christmases.