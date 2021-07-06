Negligent discharge of firearm kills man in Lenexa apartment

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department says one person has died in the 12600 block of west 97th Terrace after another person negligently discharged a firearm and shot him.

Police were called to the area at about 1:15 p.m. by the person who fired the gun.

At the scene, they found Adam L. Carroll, 20, and attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The individual who shot the firearm has not been identified, but police say he had cooperated in the investigation.

According to Lenexa police, a preliminary investigation says one individual was handling the firearm and negligently discharged it and shot the other individual.

The individual called police and attempted life saving measures until police arrived.

Police continue to investigate the incident and will forward the report to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.