A Johnson County committee has determined Negro Creek in Overland Park, Kansas, will keep its name.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After roughly two years of review, the controversial name of a creek in Johnson County, Kansas, will remain on the books.

In 2020, more than 400 residents signed on to a petition calling for Negro Creek to be renamed. In 2021, the Negro Creek Renaming Committee was established to research the history and origin of the creek’s name.

While the history of the creek has been studied by the county, officials say no definitive story has been established for how the creek was named.

The creek spreads out across roughly 8 square miles of property, stretching through Overland Park and Leawood before feeding into the Blue River.

On April 26, the committee decided that it would not make a request for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to change the name of Negro Creek.

According to the United States Geological Survey, in Kansas there are five creeks, a valley and an oil field that share the same name.

Instead of changing the name, city and county leaders will work together to place historic signs along the creek. In the coming weeks representatives from Overland Park, Leawood and Johnson County will come together to determine the design, placement and cost sharing method for the project.

A timeline for when the new signs will be placed along the creek has not yet been established.