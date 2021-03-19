Negro Leagues Baseball Museum opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday’s clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum opens up times for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic it’s holding in partnership with Hy-Vee.

The clinic will take place Monday, March 22 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Museum in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District.

You must have an appointment to get a vaccine. To make an appointment you need to qualify for one of these groups:

Educators Pre-K through 12 teachers and staff Staff at childcare centers, family childcare providers, and Head Start and Early Head Start staff members

Individuals 65 years of age and older

Adults with the following medical conditions Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease COPD Heart Conditions Weakened Immune System due to Organ Transplant Severe obesity Pregnancy Sickle Cell Disease Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome

Critical infrastructure workers in the following industries Communications Dams sector Energy sector Food and agriculture sector Government Information technology



Appointments for the March 22 clinic must be made online through the links below.

If you live in Kansas City, Mo. and need help making an appointment, call 311. Operators can help you fill out online forms and make appointments. Help is also available in Spanish.