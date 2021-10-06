Negro Leagues Baseball Museum shares baseball memories in honor of Buck O’Neil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most beloved members of the Kanas City Monarchs and the Negro Leagues was Buck O’Neil. After his playing days he worked as a scout for the Kansas City Royals and helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

O’Neil died on October 6, 2006, at the age of 94.

O’Neil was known for being a great storyteller. In celebration of his life and commitment to the Negro Leagues, the museum launched a national campaign called #MyBaseballMemory.

“Most of us have a memory etched around our game. And if you have one, it’s a perfect way to celebrate Buck O’Neil’s life by posting your photograph, or your story at #MyBaseballMemory,” Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said.

The campaign is in an effort to raise awareness about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the sport O’Neil loved.