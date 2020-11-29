Negro Leagues Baseball Museum temporarily closing after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is closing its doors for the next 10 days after museum president Bob Kendrick says that two staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure begins Sunday, November 29 and Kendrick says it’s a precautionary measure to ensure safety for visitors and other staff members. It had been operating on a holiday schedule with limited hours last Wednesday, a closure on Thursday, and intermittent closures on Friday and Saturday for cleaning.

The museum says it’ll reopen on Tuesday, December 8.

There may be a delay for anyone who placed an order from the museum’s shop over the Thanksgiving holiday, but the museum says it will work to fulfill orders as fast as possible.

