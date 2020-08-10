Neighbor describes moment 2 men were killed near their home at 47th and Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were shot and killed on August 8, and a neighbor came face-to-face with the killer.

Gunshots rang out near E 47th Street & Sterling at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two men were soon found dead on the sidewalk.

Becky Winchester said she lives in the area. She said she and her partner heard it all.

“It is scary that it can happen,” Winchester said. “All of a sudden, we heard what we thought were gunshots. We weren’t certain, but it frightened us enough to get off the ground.”

Winchester said her partner looked over after the sound of the shots and saw a man near a gold Cadillac by his neighbor’s house. He asked him if he was alright, and the man nodded. Winchester’s partner didn’t see anything out of the ordinary. He went back to what he was doing, and seconds later, he heard another round of shots.

“He talked to the guy after he shot the one guy and said, ‘Are you okay?’ And then he goes and shoots this guy,” Winchester said.

That’s when her partner realized it was more than gunfire, seeing two victims on the ground. The couple called the police.

“We always just wave when we saw him in the backyard,” Winchester said.

She said one of the victims was their neighbor, and the other was someone he was with. Winchester said the shooter covered them with trash to hide the bodies and drove off. When they called police they told them where the victims were.

“People aren’t willing to speak up because they’re afraid,” Winchester said.

She said they saw, not only police, but also federal agents in the neighborhood — possibly part of Operation LeGend.

“That will only make Kansas City a better city to live in. I welcome them,” Winchester said.

She said they would see their neighbor often, but they didn’t know him by name. It makes them both sad to know he died this way.

“Even though we didn’t know him, there’s somebody’s dad was killed. Somebody’s husband was killed, husband, brother,” Winchester said. “Any life that’s lost is a tragedy.”

Police have not said if there are any arrests in this case, and they have not released the victims’ identities.

LATEST STORIES: