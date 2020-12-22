Neighboring shop employees rush to help after Brookside business catches on fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a chaotic morning in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood as a fire damaged a local favorite.

It could have been much worse if it weren’t for a group of tight-knit employees and shop owners who rushed to help during the emergency.

The Dime Store sadly won’t be welcoming customers in the days before Christmas. A fire damaged the building before it opened Tuesday morning.

An alarm inside caught the attention of employees next door at Brookside Barber Shop.

“We stepped outside, and I saw smoke coming out of The Dime Store,” said Josh Gilbert with the barbershop. “The flames were almost up to the ceiling.”

That’s when Gilbert and several other employees rushed to prevent the fire from spreading.

“I took a hammer, broke a window,” he said.

“Started grabbing trash cans and filling them up with water,” barbershop employee Jenny Linzille said.

While the barbershop employees passed trash cans full of water to dump on the flames, the owner of a jewelry store down the block ran over with his fire extinguisher.

“It was kind of scary,” Gilbert said. “I really didn’t think too much, just kind of done what I could.”

“It was a little keystone cop-ish,” barbershop employee Suzanne Noland said. “They were running back and forth. It was very cool.”

Kansas City firefighters showed up within minutes to finish the job, but not before the fire damaged The Dime Store. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Although Brookside Barber Shop is happy it’s still able to welcome customers for their final cuts before Christmas, they’re upset that The Dime Store doesn’t have that same opportunity.

“It’s too bad for The Dime Store to be closed through Christmas,” Gilbert said. “It’s been a tough year anyway.”

The Dime Store said it doesn’t know when it will be able to reopen. They all hope 2021 will bring better tidings and better times.