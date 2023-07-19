KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children and an adult were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. police were called to the area of 57th Street and Olive Street for an injury crash.

Police say a Toyota Camry was driving north on Olive Street when it hit a Mongoose BMX bicycle. Officers say a six-year-old was riding the front wheel foot bars, a nine-year-old was riding the rear wheel foot bars and an 18-year-old was on the seat of the bike at the time of the crash.

After the collision the driver got out of the Toyota and attempted to run away from the scene. Neighbors were able to catch up with the driver and detain them until police arrived.

The six-year-old was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The nine-year-old and the 18-year-old brothers were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and was taken into police custody. Police are investigating if impairment was a factor in the crash.

KCPD has not yet identified the driver or named the victims hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.