Neighbors describe sounds of a ‘warzone’ during Independence police shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the public awaits another update on the status of an Independence officer shot Wednesday, people living in the area of the shooting say there is still a lot of confusion on what went on during the incident.

Investigators said the shooting happened East 23rd Street South and South Northern Boulevard around 11:30.

People living in the area said they knew something was serious based on the number of police cars rushing into the area.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood. When the two officers arrived at the house, investigators said a man armed with a handgun met them. The man shot one of the officers. The uninjured officer returned fire and hit the gunman. The shooter died from his injuries.

Some also said that when the shooting happened it sounded like a warzone.

“I was pulling up right here. I was doing Doordash. I was at work,” said Durrell Johnson, one of the last people to drive through the closed roads.

Johnson said his sister lives nearby and he feared for her safety.

“It was just multiple gunshots. I don’t know if it was a machine or shotgun or something. It was just tat-tat-tat-tat-tat. It was over and over,” Johnson said.

“And when you see one police car after another after another after another and it’s countless, you know something’s bad,” said Connie Donahoo, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years.

Donahoo said the area has progressively gotten less quiet with Wednesday being the worst incident she can remember.

“But it just seems that everything is out of control now. Everybody’s scared. Everybody’s on edge,” Donahoo said. “And I care for this community and you just hate to see something like this. Anytime first responders are involved it’s heart-wrenching.”

“Luckily the kids are at school, but still my sister needs to be on point knowing what’s really going on cause she can’t come this way, and this is the way she takes every day,” Johnson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just not safe to just, you know…I’m in the middle of working and I’m hearing gunshots, so I’m like damn,” Johnson said.

As of Wednesday evening, police continued to investigate the area with marked and unmarked squad cars from multiple agencies still coming in and out of the scene.

Investigators are looking into the tip that was called into police to see if it will provide any information into what led to the shooting. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation because it involves a police officer.

