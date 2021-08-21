Neighbors describe horrific Excelsior Springs crash that left 6-year-old girl dead, 4 others injured

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A 6-year-old girl is dead after a horrific crash in Excelsior Springs Friday night.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near Orrick Road and Seybold Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2005 Ford Focus ran off the street, started spinning and hit a parked Chevrolet truck.

The impact from hitting the truck caused the car to drive off the road and in between two sheds, where it stopped right before entering a pawn.

Three people identified as 24-year-old Brandon Holder, 18-year-old Zachary Mosley and 18-year-old Judith Happy are in the hospital following the crash.

A 4-year-old boy, who FOX4 cannot name, was in the car and at the hospital too.

“It absolutely broke my heart,” neighbor Natasha Prewitt said. “It broke my heart, and it still does.”

Prewitt was at home when the crash happened.

“When we came running up, you just hear the baby screaming and we didn’t know what was going on,” Prewitt said.



Prewitt said her fiancé’ used a crowbar to get the door open and cut the young boy and girl’s seat belt but the 6-year-old girl was already dead.

“They laid the little girl about five feet from me and beautiful, beautiful little girl,” Prewitt said.



Prewitt said she’ll never forget the image of the people inside the car but she’d rather remember the young girl for who she was.



“My heart goes out to you guys,” Prewitt said. “I couldn’t imagine waking up and not having one of my babies, you know, one of my kids hurt.”

Prewitt said when she came back to the crash site, she saw an angel where the young girl was laying.

She made it a apart of a makeshift vigil to remember the girl’s life.