KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City grandmother and her grandson were forced to take cover in their own home as a shootout happened outside.

“The gunshots started. I was steady hollering at him to get down, then I could hear them coming through the back room,” Marylin Early said.

Now two people are dead, and another remains in the hospital. The triple shooting took place on the city’s south side near 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.

That Kansas City neighborhood is now littered with bullets in the side of homes, cars and the room Early’s grandson sleeps in.

“We were just leaving the bedroom when the shots rang out, the bullets came through this wall, went through into the second bedroom and out the closet,” Early said.

The bullet was just inches from the Paw Patrol pillow her grandson sleeps with.

“It scares the life out of me,” Early said. “I want to move, but this is the only place that I can afford so I have to remain here.”

Her sense of safety and security are now gone.

“I put this mattress up here. Hopefully, if anything comes in and my grandson is laying there with me, it might help him or save him,” she said.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday when police got a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two men unresponsive who were later pronounced dead.

A third was taken to the hospital. KCPD said that person is being considered as a person of interest.

Video of the shooting that FOX4 viewed shows two separate fights break out over what appears to be a handgun, then the video shows the two men killed fall to the ground after being struck.

“Mothers losing their children. Those were teenagers. They were not even grown, and that’s very heart wrenching,” Early said.

Early wasn’t alone. Her neighbor’s car was shot into; the bullet is still lodged into the side paneling of that car.

“It’s really dangerous here. They need more police around here. This is scary. I don’t want to deal with nothing like that,” Rogelio Casarez said.

“Same game, different players. Put the guns down, try to figure this stuff out without shooting up a neighborhood, without hurting innocent people,” Early said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to reach out to KCPD or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

