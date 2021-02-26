Neighbors mourn, investigators work to learn more about Blue Springs fire that killed 3-year-old boy

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A deadly fire at a an apartment building on NW Vesper claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy on Friday.

Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene of that fire on Friday evening, trying to determine the cause. The Central Jackson County Fire Prevention District said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Chief Jeff Grote said the fire is believed to have started in a second-floor bedroom on the building’s back side.

The sky around that midday fire was killed with smoke and despair. Neighbors mourned the loss of that child, who was often seen playing outside, according to neighbors.

“Upon arrival, they had a heavy body of fire in the back of the apartment building. They extinguished that and started an active search. They found one child that has deceased in this apartment fire,” Chief Grote said.

Tammy Henson, who lives in the building next door, said she looked out to discover her street filled with fire trucks, and the building was ablaze.

“The whole side of the building was just engulfed in flames,” Henson said. “ I went outside to look and there was black smoke just billowing — just pouring out of the front of this building next door.”

The American Red Cross is working with eight families who lost their homes in the fire. As of Friday evening, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Another woman who lives nearby, who didn’t give her name, said she attempted a rescue of her own, breaking windows on the burning structure with a hammer. She said she was concerned about children and pets that may have been stuck inside.

“I just banged it out with a hammer,” the unnamed woman said. “I broke out the windows because all I could think about was the kids and the pets that were inside. I just wanted to get them out. I just wanted to try to save them.”

Henson was among the neighbors expressing remorse upon learning that young boy died in the fire. Neighbors told FOX4 News that family has two young sons, including one who might be slightly older.

“God can handle stuff. He can handle stuff. They’re going to get through it. It’s just hard,” Henson said. “Hold your kids tighter tonight. Tell people that you love them. Let them know.”

A spokesperson for the Central Jackson County Fire Prevention District said he didn’t know if there were working smoke detectors in the home.