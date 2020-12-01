Neighbors not sold on idea of new QuikTrip in area of 39th and Southwest Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans to build a QuikTrip off Southwest Trafficway have several people in the area upset.

Eddie Delahunt has lived in the Roanoke neighborhood for 26 years. He said the commotion on the Trafficway near 39th Street is always a nuisance.

“39th Street is narrow for the amount of businesses that are on it,” Delahunt described.

That’s one of the reasons he’s against a new gas station and convenience store being built in the area.



“It’s 24 hours, right,” Delahunt said. “QuikTrip is 24 hours, so it’ll be a big difference for this whole neighborhood, and I think for the bad.”



He said the store would only attract more traffic. Delahunt also was against the idea when there was a proposal to build a store at 33rd and Summit in 2014.

“We fought that one,” said Delahunt. “We kind of went up against them and I think we won. I don’t think they realized it would be that many people up against it.”

QuikTrip said it has the properties at 3812 and 3822 Summit under contract for purchase and would tear down the building at 3822 Summit.



Davi Hernandez feels it’s best to preserve the historic building and move the store somewhere else.



“Gas station should be located in a place where we need business development in communities that are struggling,” Hernandez said. “They need jobs, they need opportunities and they need traffic.”



QuikTrip said this is the first step of the process and nothing is set in stone just yet.