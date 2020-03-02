Neighbors plea for city’s help to clean up dump site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some people have started dumping their trash along the curb of an east side neighborhood, and homeowners want the city to help them stop it now.

Those who live nearby claim if nothing is done at 37th Street and Mersington Avenue, the situation soon may get out of control.

Neighbors told FOX4 that a lot of the debris was out in the middle of the street, and drivers had to stop and move some of it to the curb just to pass through.

Garbage is blocking the storm drain, and includes potentially hazardous waste.

FOX4 recorded video of used syringes littering the curbside.

Harold Chaney said he called the city’s 311 Action Line in January when he first spotted garbage piling up.

He said a city crew came out on Saturday, but only removed some of the trash in the street, leaving the vast majority of the unsightly mess along the curb.

“They picked up some of the stuff in the street, but they said they could only pick up what’s in the street,” Chaney said. “They could not pick up none of the rest. They could not clean up along the curb or nothing. But to see, when they come on trash day, it’s not in the street, it’s on the curb line. They pick it up then. Why couldn’t they pick it up there?”

City crews will not clean up private property, that’s the owner’s responsibility.

But some believe trash along the curb should get picked up, just like crews would pick it up on a regular trash day.

Frustrated neighbors such as Chaney say if the city needs to assess the costs to the property owner and install cameras to make sure it doesn’t happen again, then that’s what should happen.

Neighbors said it’s important to send a message that dumping garbage is not welcome, because once folks see trash piling up, there’s a perception that no one cares if anyone dumps garbage at the site.