Neighbors praise KCPD after home invasion, armed standoff peacefully resolved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An overnight standoff ended peacefully early Tuesday morning after police arrested multiple armed suspects.

It happened at Sni-A-Bar Road and Laramie Lane. Police said a woman called 911 Monday night just after 10:15 p.m., claiming four or five people wearing masks and carrying guns had broken into her home in her quiet, far-east side neighborhood.

She ended up barricading herself inside one of her rooms while remaining on the phone with a dispatcher.

A tactical team then surrounded the house and began negotiating with the armed suspects inside.

Police said the woman suffered from health problems and could not escape on her own, so two officers made their way into the home and stayed with her until all of the suspects surrendered just after 5 a.m.

Some say officers went above and beyond to make sure the victim stayed safe.

"I think it’s awesome," said Jasmine Tinner, a neighbor. "Even though we are in a state of emergency right now, the fact that the cops were still on it. When they got a call that something tragic was going on, they came right away, and they came in full force. There were a lot of men out here."

Police managed to accomplish their mission while wearing masks after learning that some of the suspects may have had flu-like symptoms.

About six months ago, a woman living in this same house was the focus of a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation. At least 17 metro brides had accused the woman of claiming to be a hair and makeup artist, taking their money and then disappearing on their wedding day.

This victim's name from the attack last night has not yet been released, so it's unclear if it's the same woman.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene all morning.

Neighbors said that call is unusual as the area is dominated by older folks who don't cause any trouble.