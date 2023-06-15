KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seen across the skies across the Kansas City metro. A massive fire engulfs a warehouse north and east of downtown Thursday afternoon.

Seven Kansas City firefighters were injured fighting the multi-alarm fire.

People around the area of the fire tell FOX4 that there was a circus-like atmosphere to the fire, with the spectacle of the flames, smoke, and emergency vehicles crowding their nearby neighborhood.

It wasn’t until mid-day Thursday that most neighbors said they noticed something in the air.

“I was out for a walk and as I headed down Nicholson I started smelling some smoke. I started looking around and I saw the big column of smoke coming up behind the big trees,” Dean Carter, who lives nearby, said.

“It’s pretty busy around here with all the emergency equipment and stuff,” Carter said.

The action on the street was greeted by curious people who were following the smoke.

“I actually saw this over on I-35 and Overland Park. So it’s a big one,” Michelle Nava said.

“We’ve been driving trying to find it. We went all the way down to Harrah’s trying to see where it was coming from. That’s a big fire. Cause we thought it was a lot closer. We thought it was in Riverside or something cause it was so huge,” Addison Lynch said.

Outside the main fire-fighting perimeter, businesses and neighborhoods were not made to evacuate. Even the odor did not make people turn-away.

“There’s been no electrical smell. No plastic smell with it. It’s definitely mostly all wood,” Brad Williams said, seeing the smoke from his workplace.

“That’s why it’s not stinky. We were wondering like if it was a tire burn but it doesn’t smell like rubber around here. So that makes a lot more sense,” Nava said.

And neighbors were not making guesses on how long firefighters will be working.

“Hard to say man. They just got to put their effort in. That’s what they’re here to do,” Gavin Whitmore, who lives nearby, said.

“For being as warm as it is, as dry as we are, and full of pallets, they’ve done a pretty good job of keeping it all knocked down,” Whitmore said.

Neighbors say there has been at least one fire at another nearby location in the past. Fires with a chemical element that did force them to evacuate. This however is not one of those times.